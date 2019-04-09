Boy, 16, threatened with knife and assaulted by group of 'seven or eight' teenagers in Kettering

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife, assaulted then had his bike stolen by a group of teens as he sat on a bench in Kettering town centre.

The incident happened some time between 2.40pm and 3pm on Sunday, April 7, in Church Gardens, Sheep Street

The victim was approached by a "group of seven or eight males", believed to be teenagers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offenders, who wore face coverings, pushed, punched and kicked the teen. One of the offenders also took out a small knife.

"They then made off with the victim's bike.

"The first offender is described as black and about 6ft. He was wearing a full grey Nike tracksuit with white and blue trainers.

"He had braided hair that was tied back, and the bottom half of his face was covered.

"The second offender is described as black, about 15-years-old, 5ft 4in tall, slim and muscular .

"He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.