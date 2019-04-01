Boy, 16, stabbed in Kettering’s High Street

A 16-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after being stabbed in Kettering.

The incident took place in High Street, near McDonald’s, at about 6pm yesterday evening (Sunday).

Police are investigating

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said he appears to be recovering well.

The spokesman said: “We believe his condition is not life threatening.

“The two suspects are described as two black males.”

The suspects made off down Meadow Road.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.