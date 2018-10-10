Boy, 16, missing from Northampton

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Northampton.

Cavan Harper was last seen at about 2.30pm on Monday and officers are urging him to get in touch and let them know he is safe and well.

Cavan is white, about 5ft 7in, with a medium build. He has short, curly dark brown hair and a fresh complexion.

He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoody, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, and blue and grey Nike trainers. He was also carrying a ‘man bag’.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and Cavan, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.