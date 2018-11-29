Boy, 16, arrested over serious crash near Kettering

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a woman suffered serious injuries in a crash near Kettering.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition after the crash on the A43 yesterday (Wednesday).

A still from a video shows the extent of queues after the crash. NNL-181129-163945005

At around 4.30pm yesterday between Broughton and Kettering a grey Audi A5, travelling south towards Northampton, was involved in a crash with a white Citroen Relay and a blue Ford Focus.

The 52-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.

An eyewitness said: “I saw the Audi. I checked it to make sure there was no one trapped inside. Then I saw the Ford Focus on the other side of the road. A guy was on the phone to an ambulance.

“I spoke to the lady in the car. She was badly cut and said she’ couldn’t move her legs. Her car was smashed up. I just talked to her and tried to comfort her.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.