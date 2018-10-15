Boy, 15, threatened at knifepoint in Kettering

A 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and attacked by a robber in Kettering.

The incident took place in Barnwell Street on Thursday, October 11, between 8.25am and 8.35am, when the boy was walking at the junction where Barnwell Street meets Durban Road.

He was approached by a man who threatened him with a silver pen knife and demanded his mobile phone.

When the boy refused to hand it over, the man punched the boy and slashed his hand with the pen knife, causing a small wound which required medical treatment.

The man then ran off towards Windmill Avenue.

The offender is described as a man wearing a black hooded top, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have dash cam footage of this incident are asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.