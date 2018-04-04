Boxing legend Frank Bruno pops into pub popular with celebs in Northampton

Frank Bruno was welcomed by staff at a popular Northampton pub over the Easter weekend.

The boxing legend made a surprise visit to the Hopping Hare just off the A428 on Saturday (March 31).

Ruby Wax also stayed in November last year

Via its Facebook page, a spokesman for the pub said: "What an honour it was to meet this legend that is Frank Bruno today."

Mr Bruno is the third celebrity that we know of who has visited the Hopping Hare in recent months.

In November last year Matt LeBlanc, most commonly recognised as Joey from Friends, stayed and dined at the venue in Hopping Hill Gardens.

Just a few weeks later Rugby Wax also dropped by in search of food and accommodation.

Who will be next?!