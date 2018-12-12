Bottle shop in Northampton hopes to add bar area

A successful Northampton bottle shop could be expanded to create a new bar area, if plans are approved.

Beer Guerrilla in Wellingborough Road currently offers bottled beers for takeout as well as a small area for tasting.

George Boot of Beer Guerilla, which hopes to expand

But owner Matt Boot wants to grow his popular business, adding a bar at the back, which can be used for functions. Classic arcade machines could also form part of the plan.

Mr Boot said: "We want to bring the bar side of the business level with the retail side."

Councillors on Northampton Borough Council's planning committee will decide whether the plan, which would create two jobs, can go ahead.

Opening hours will be from 10am to 11pm, if approved.

A noise assessment was carried out at the shop on a Friday evening and concluded that the increase in volume from extra customers was likely to be minimal.

The planning statement says: "This will be very much like a micro pub but serving kegged craft beers rather than traditional cask ales.

"It is also intended to provide a small selection of wines and spirits for consumption on premises.

"This specialist proposition will be different to anything else available in the surrounding area."