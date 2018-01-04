Boss at Northampton charity hospital resigns from £328k-a-year post

The chief executive of St Andrew's Hospital has resigned from his £328,000-a-year job at the charity.

In addition to his yearly salary as CEO at the Northampton-based charity, Mr Baldwin claimed £7,000 in expenses according to the charity's published annual report for 2016/17.

Mr Baldwin, who took on the role in 2014, also made £43,000 as an annual performanc-related bonus in 2017 (down from £99,000 in 2016) and received £62,000 in other benefits, including pension payments.

A spokeswoman for St Andrew's Healthcare - which was named mental health hospital of the year at the UK healthcare awards for excellence in 2016 - said Mr Baldwin had left due to personal reasons, and thus was not paid a severance package.

A statement on the charity's website concerning Mr Baldwin's departure read: "The board would like to place on record our thanks for the significant progress that the charity has made under Gil’s leadership and for his dedication and commitment over the past three and a half years."

Chairman Peter Winslow has been appointed as executive chairman until a permanent successor is found.

The spokeswoman said: "Peter has an impressive record running large organisations and has a long and distinguished history with St Andrew’s, having been on the board for 12 years and acted as chairman for the last four."

“We are confident that under his stewardship St Andrew’s will continue to be a centre of excellence for mental health provision and deliver great care for our patients and their families.”

St Andrew's Healthcare - which runs the mental health hospital, one of the largest in Europe - opened five new units within its men and women's mental health services in 2016, and invested £30m in the development of new facilities, current wards, buildings and other capital additions.

Ninety-eight per cent of St Andrew’s funding comes from the NHS.

A 2017 Care Quality Commission report found that in the year Mr Baldwin was awarded a £43,000 bonus, St Andrew's Healthcare's women's and neuropsychiatry services were rated "good", its adolescents' service was rated "requires improvement", and its men's services was rated as "inadequate".