Borough council set to pledge to use Northampton suppliers 'wherever possible'

Councillors from all parties are expected to support a motion calling on Northampton Borough Council to use local suppliers wherever possible for its services.

The motion, proposed by Labour leader Danielle Stone and seconded by Tory council leader Jonathan Nunn, also pledges to support two major national manufacturing campaigns and promote them to local companies.

The issue will be discussed at the next full council meeting on Monday (January 14), and with the leaders of both major parties proposing it, it is likely to sail through.

Writing in the motion, Councillor Stone says: “Northampton has a strong and proud history of manufacturing, including its boot and shoe trade and heavy to medium engineering.

“Despite the demise of such important companies such as British Timken, Express Lifts, Northampton Machinery Co, RHP Bearings and Plessy, we do still have centres of excellence with Cosworth, AMG Powertrain, Church’s shoes, Trickers and many others.

“This council is already very pleased to buy products and services from many local companies, and as part of continually seeking to get best value for the local taxpayer, is keen to work with more local companies and employers.”

It later pledges to ‘wherever possible and cost-effective, use local suppliers to support the local economy’.

The authority is also expected to back two national groups promoting manufacturing, the GMB union’s ‘Making It’ campaign, and ‘Made in Britain’ which is made up of more than 1,000 manufacturers.