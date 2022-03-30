Bomb disposal team detonates 62 World War Two explosives in village near Northampton
The items of ordnance were found in a garden
A bomb disposal team has today (March 30) detonated 62 World War Two explosives.
The items of ordnance, identified as home incendiary grenades, were found in a garden of a property in School Lane, Quinton on Monday (March 28).
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.43pm and a multi-agency incident was launched.
Around 20 properties within a 100 metre radius of the incident were evacuated. Some have been allowed back and evacuated again as work continues.
The incident rolled into a third day and today the explosives were safely detonated.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service officers are now on the scene “damping down” the area and carrying out further assessments.
At just before 2pm today, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A successful demolition of 62 items of World War Two ordnance took place at roughly 12.30pm this afternoon (March 30) in School Lane, Quinton.
“The demolition detonation was carried out by the Bomb Disposal team from the Royal Logistic Corps.
“Multiple agencies remain at the scene including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“Fire are now entering into operations to damp down the scene and carry out further assessments, which may take a few more hours.
“A briefing will be held at 4pm at Quinton Village Hall for any village residents to allay any concerns or fears.”
Residents in Quinton, Courteenhall, Roade and Hartwell are still being advised to keep all of their doors and windows closed until 5pm.
Wootton Road remains closed, which the police spokeswoman said will be “until further notice”.