Four boilers have been stole from new houses in Kettering.

The incident happened between 4.50pm yesterday (Monday, March 5) and 7am this morning (Tuesday, March 6), when the offenders broke into six houses under construction in Chelsea Gardens, St Michael’s Road, and stole four boilers.

A grey Ford Transit style van was spotted in the area at the time.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.