Body found in search for missing Burton Latimer man

Police searching for a missing man have confirmed a body was found yesterday evening (Monday) close to his home.

Formal identification has yet to take place but officers believe it is that of 24-year-old Ryan Howard from Diana Way in Burton Latimer.

A police spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family have been informed.

“They have issued their profound thanks for everybody’s help and kindness during the search for Ryan and have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”