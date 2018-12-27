Body found after search of flooded Kettering flat

A body was found at a Kettering flat last night (Boxing Day) after reports of a flood.

An investigation is under way after the body was discovered by police officers at the flat in Woodlands Court, Wood Street.

Police initially attended the property just before 6.30pm after reports of a flood.

It’s believed the body had been in the flat for some time.

Detective Superintendent Mark Behan, head of crime at Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation but believe the body has been in the property for some time and a Home Office Pathologist is assisting us with identifying the remains.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about those people living in or visiting Flat 5, Woodlands Court, in recent months or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.”

A police scene guard is in place at the property while the initial investigation into the person’s death takes place and officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.