BMW driver seriously injured in A43 smash near Corby, Northamptonshire Police confirm

Investigators have appealed for dashcam footage following Friday's crash on the A43

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses after the driver of a BMW was seriously injured in a crash near Corby on Friday (October 15).

The BMW and a Volkswagen Crafter van collided on the A43 close to Laxton, five miles north of Weldon, at around 5.15pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (Tuesday) that a 27-year-old man was rushed to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Two occupants in the VW van were taken to Kettering General Hospital with minor injuries.

Crash investigators are appealing for anyone who was driving on the stretch of road between 5pm and 5.30pm to get in touch, particularly those who may have dashcam footage.