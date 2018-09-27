Block of flats in Northampton evacuated after burning pushchair fills corridors with smoke

Five people had to be evacuated from a block of flats in Northampton after a pushchair was found on fire.

A dozen firefighters were sent to a block of flats in Byfield Road, St James, at 2.50pm on September 26 to tackle the flames.

A pushchair on the ground floor was reported on fire and smoke had filled the downstairs corridor.

Five adults and three children were evacuated and treated by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation, though it is not known if any people were taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.