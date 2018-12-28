Block of flats evacuated after car crash causes gas leak in Northampton town centre

A block of flats has been evacuated in Northampton town centre after a two-car crash caused a gas leak.

A car crash involving two vehicles was reported in Grafton Street at 11.30am today (December 28).

The collision reportedly damaged the wall of a nearby flat block and has sprung a leak in a gas pipe leading into a property.

Residents in the block of flats were evacuated while engineers repaired the leak.

All emergency services are also at the scene and Grafton Street has been shut in both directions.

No one was seriously injured in the car crash but paramedics are on the scene.