Bins left overflowing on Northampton park following bank holiday celebrations

Residents have complained that bins on a Northampton park are overflowing with rubbish following the bank holiday weekend.

Pictures of littered pitches and overstuffed bins on the Racecourse have been shared on Twitter after the three-day weekend saw thousands turn out to enjoy the sun and visit a travelling funfair.

The borough council and environmental contractors Enterprise have been criticised for not arranging to have more bins on the park available ahead of the weekend.

It comes after the Racecourse was the centre of a "week of action" at the end of April involving community volunteering and litter-picking.

The Northampton's Rubbish Twitter account posted: "This town can never be a city of culture with all this mess and mismanagement... Bank holiday weekend with the fair on the park? This should have been planned for.

"Will VeoliaUK be more proactive?"

Veolia UK has been awarded the contract for Northampton's environmental health services - including bin collection, recycling and disposing of hazards - and will take over from current contractors Enterprise in June.

Northampton resident Paula Cullinan tweeted: "And this just days after our week of action. Many of us doing our bit, shame Northampton Borough Council/ Enterprise aren't reciprocating."

The borough council said they had made Enterprise aware of the rubbish on the park.