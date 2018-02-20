Bins contractor has 'given up' on the east of Northampton say residents

The contractors in charge of cleaning up in Northampton have "given up" according to people in the east of the town who have seen fly-tipped waste stay in situ for four months now.

Councillor Dennis Meredith (Lib Dem, Talavera) says that litter-picking and other routine jobs such as clearing up leaves are also not being done.

Litter outside the windows of houses in the east of Northampton has not been cleared for several days, Councillor Meredith says.

The criticism comes as Enterprise - the company in charge of Northampton's environmental services - nears the end of its contract in June.

National firm Veolia will take over the duties such as street-sweeping, bin collections and grounds maintenance this summer.

But Councillor Meredith believes Enterprise is stating to wind down its work too early.

He said: "People cannot wait another four months with fly-tipping and rubbish in their neighbourhoods.

Councillor Dennis Meredith.

"It was bad before, but this is 100 per cent worse. There is waste all around.

"Everywhere is bad - Enterprise have just given up.

"I am getting so many complaints from residents saying it is a real mess."

Councillor Meredtith said the Southfields estate and Lings are the worst hit area. In some cases, residents say mounds of leaves have not been cleared from pathways since October.

The Conservative-controlled council has pledged an extra £1 million to the new environmental services contract when it starts in June.

However, pleas from the Liberal Democrat group for an interim payment to fund extra litter picks and greens maintenance until then was turned down by the Conservatives at the last full council meeting.

Retired school dinner lady Celia Birch, of Farringdon Court, said neighbours have made regular complaints to the borough council over winter.

She said: "I have to walk from where I live to the shops.

"It's a public walkway but people are leaving TVs on there.

"Anything people don't want they will dump."

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment at Northampton Borough Council, said: “We are aware that fly tipping has been an issue in Southfields and we clear the areas, when they are reported.

"Our neighbourhood wardens will continue to monitor the area regularly and we are working with our contractors to ensure that extra time is scheduled in there in coming weeks.

“Every report of fly-tipping received is investigated and we encourage residents to report any new incidents, as they occur, either on our website or via our app.”