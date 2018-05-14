Bin lorry hits parked car in Northampton residential street

A parked car in a Northampton residential street was smashed by a bin lorry turning a corner this morning.

The front bumper and right-hand lights of the VW Polo was reportedly torn off by the passing refuse truck at around 9.40am today at the corner of Perry Street with St Michael's Mount.

The car was dragged about a metre from where it was parked. No one was hurt in the incident.

A resident on the street said: "I heard it and thought it was just the lorry crushing trash. When I looked I saw a car had been dragged along by the lorry.

"Thank God there wasn't a person or a child in the car."

The borough council has been contacted for a comment.