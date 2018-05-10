Bill for commissioners will be £1,500 for every day they work

Northamptonshire taxpayers will foot the £1,500 per day bill for two commissioners drafted in to run the county council’s finances.

The ‘lead’ commissioner, Tony McArdle, will be given £800 per day, and his co-worker Brian Roberts will receive £700 per day for any work they carry out for the county council.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has confirmed that the commissioners will be working betwee one and two days per weeek. Expenses will also be paid.

It was announced this lunctime that commissioners have been sent in to the beleaguered Northamptonshire County Council to combat its long-running financial troubles.

The duo, who both have long backgrounds in local government, are set to ensure that the county council’s finances are ship-shape during the proposed transition to a unitary local government setup in the county.

In a letter to Northamptonshire County Council, Alex Powell, the Deputy Director of Local Government Stewardship said: “The Secretary of State is mindful of the need for Commissioner remuneration to represent value for money for local taxpayers. In recognition of the nature and scale of the intervention, he has determined fees of £800 a day for the Lead Commissioner and £700 a day for the Finance Commissioner.

“The Secretary of State also expects the Commissioners to be paid reasonable expenses in accordance with the rules for senior officers set out in your Authority’s staff handbook.”