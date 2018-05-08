Biker and driver suffer serious injuries in Rushden crash

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Rushden.

A black Suzuki motorbike and silver Toyota MR2 were involved in the collision on the A6 Bedford Road, Rushden, at about 2.30pm yesterday (Monday).

The motorcyclist and driver of the car were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information about it.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.