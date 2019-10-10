Biker airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash on busy Northampton roundabout

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after an crashing at a busy roundabout in Northampton.

The motorbike went down an embankment just off the roundabout for Mereway and the A45 heading eastbound at around 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 9).

The roundabout just off Mereway heading towards the A45 eastbound

The Magpas Air Ambulance landed on the A45 and the medical team assessed the male biker in his 50s who had sustained multiple serious but not life-threatening injuries.

They gave him advanced pain relief and sedated him at the scene before airlifting him to University Hospital Coventry, according to the air ambulance.