Biker, 37, suffers "potentially life-changing injuries" in A43 smash between Northampton and Kettering
Yamaha in collision with BMW at Hannington crossroads
A motorbike rider was seriously injured following a three-vehicle collision which closed the A43 between Northampton and Kettering for seven hours on Saturday (July 3).
Crash investigators confirmed the biker was thrown off after his black Yamaha MT-07 collided with a mustard-coloured BMW 3 series which was turning right at the crossroads at Hannington.
The bike was knocked into the nearby garage forecourt where it collided with a stationary motorhome.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "The motorbike rider, a 37-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with potentially life-changing leg injuries.
"The driver of the BMW received minor injuries."
The A43 remained closed from the A14 towards the Sywell roundabout for most of the day following the incident at around 3.15pm.
Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for drivers in the area to offer dashcam footage to help them determine what caused the smash.
Anyone with information can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number: 328 of 03/07/21.
Saturday's crash was the second major incident on the stretch of the A43 in the last two-and-a-half weeks.
Four cars were involved in a morning rush-hour pile-up which blocked the road near Broughton on June 16, although nobody was seriously injuried