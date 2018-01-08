Bike stolen in Northampton burglary

A mountain bike was stolen in a burglary in Northampton.

Sometime between 7.30pm on Friday, January 5 and 6am on Saturday, January 6, the offender/s broke into the Gloucester Avenue home through a front window and took the bike.

They then gained access to the garden and broke into the garage, stealing a metallic blue Klein Palomino mountain bike (similar to the model pictured).

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen bike, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.