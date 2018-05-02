Biggest council house build in decades opens in Northampton

A cluster of new council houses - as part of a £9 million development to renovate a Northampton area - has been opened by the owners, councillors and Andrew Lewer MP (Northampton South).

Northampton Borough Council (NBC) and its housing management organisation Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) came together on Friday (April 27) to celebrate the completion of the council’s biggest house build in decades.

Andrew Lewer MP (Northampton South) cut the ribbon to officially open the new homes.

The development of 14 family homes is part of a £9 million programme of improvements in Spring Boroughs, with the construction of 20 more new homes being completed later this year.

Back in February, NBC also approved for NPH to build 1,000 affordable homes for a large number of families and individuals across the town, over a ten year period.

Charlene Walfall, who has just moved into her new home with her young family, said: “I’ve lived in my flat for 12 years and never thought I’d be able to move.

"My daughter goes to the school nearby. The kids are so excited to have moved. They’ve never had a garden to play in before so this is a big thing for us.”

NPH says the organisation has been working with the community to address the need for family housing in the area as well providing green spaces for residents to grow food, making improvements to existing homes and the provision of a new community hub, shop and outdoor play and fitness facilities.

Local MP, Andrew Lewer officially opened the development. He said: “I am absolutely delighted for Charlene, her children and the 13 other families who will benefit from this important housing development. And I am hoping that many, many more families will benefit from NPH’s ambitious house building plans too.”

Mike Kay, NPH Chief Executive added: “This is a great day for NPH and the council. Having recently agreed a way forward to develop over 1,000 new homes in the next ten years, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver new homes and make a lasting difference in neighbourhoods across Northampton.

"My heartfelt thanks go to the Spring Boroughs community for their involvement and support throughout this programme of works and finally, I would like our wish all of our tenants here today the very best in their new homes.”

NPH announced last month that the next area to benefit from major investment is Thorplands.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) has secured £5 million from the borough council budget to renovate the 450 social homes on the estate and communal areas, public access doors and corridors in flat blocks will also receive a facelift.