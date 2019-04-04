Big Lunch initiative and cancer charity to host event this weekend on Northampton's Market Square

The Big Lunch and Lewis Foundation are teaming up to invite residents across Northampton to take part in a celebration in Market Square this weekend to boost community spirit.

The event is taking place on Saturday (April 6) from 12-4pm to shine a light on community connection and to inspire even more people to hold a Big Lunch on June 1 and 2.

Lee and Lorraine Lewis, of Upton, were inspired to start up The Lewis Foundation after they spent a lot of time in Northampton General Hospital as Lees mum was being treated for non-hodgkin lymphoma.

The Big Lunch is about millions of people getting together to share food, have fun and get to know each other better. Earlier this year, The Big Lunch published research that showed that more than half of people in the UK - 36 million people - feel distant from our neighbours, and that 75 per cent of people felt there were barriers to getting closer to them.

Last year a whopping 730 Big Lunches took place across Northampton with 65,000 people taking part in the UK’s annual get together for neighbours.

Lorraine Lewis, founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “There are so many community groups, organisations, shops and people doing positive things in our town, which doesn't get highlighted as much as it should.

“We feel hosting the Big Lunch in the Market Square in a central point in our town centre is a fantastic way to bring people together and share together what we love about Northampton.”

Research from The Big Lunch also shows that, since 2011, it is estimated that 47,000 new friendships have been made across Northampton, as a result of The Big Lunch.

Laura Graham, co-founder of The Happy You project and Big Lunch ambassador, is attending the Big Lunch event on 6 April.

Being an ambassador has seen Laura deliver a speech promoting The Big Lunch at a parliamentary reception at The House of Commons and she has worked alongside Ainsley Harriott and Jo Brand.

Laura held her first Big Lunch in 2017, she said “I’m proud of the street and the way that everyone’s got involved.

"The whole aim was to bring together the street and that’s what we’ve done.

"I’m a huge believer in strong communities and having that connection to others around us. It’s helped with my own self-confidence too.”