Big-hearted teenager raises £1,485 for premature Northampton babies after brave head shave

Fearless Trinity Phipps has raised over £1,000 for a neonatal baby ward at Northampton General Hospital - where she was born two-months premature, 16 years ago.

The 16-year-old was born on Gossett Ward two months earlier than her expected due date on December 10, 2002, after her mum was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

Trinity, affectionately known as Trinnie, braved the shave last month. (Pictured before).

She was delivered early by caesarean section so her mum could have the necessary treatment to try to save her life but she sadly passed away eight months later, leaving behind two children and husband Jim.

As a result of Trinity being born prematurely, she has dealt with heart problems throughout her life but was just this year told that she would never have to visit the cardiologist again.

Her step-mum Annie Morris, who has helped raise the girls, said: "In a time when image is everything to teenagers, we're very proud of how she has decided to try to raise money.

"My guess is that it is all part of her growing into a very mature young woman who wants to give something back for the support she has had in the past.

"Her birth mother would be so proud to see all she has achieved in her young life so far."