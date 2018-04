Officers are trying to find the owners of a horse found wandering near a car showroom in Northampton at the weekend.

Police officers are trying to locate the owners of a pony found in Bedford Road, Northampton, near to the BMW garage, between 12am and 2.30am yesterday (Sunday, April 15).

If you believe this pony is yours or you know who it belongs to, call police on 101 quoting incident number 67 of 15/4/18.