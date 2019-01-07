Bid to trace wanted Kettering man

A Kettering man is wanted over a breach of a court order.

Police have issued a picture of the 29-year-old, who they have not named, in a bid to track him down.

The breach is alleged to have taken place on December 30 last year.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to locate the 29-year-old man who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

“Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”