Bid to trace four men involved in Northampton chicken shop brawl

Officers investigating a chicken shop assault in Northampton have released CCTV images of four men they want to speak to.

The assault took place at a Sam's Chicken in The Drapery, Northampton, between 5am and 6am on December 16.

Pictures released by Northamptonshire Police.

A 29-year-old man was assaulted and required hospital treatment as a result of the incident.

Officers would like to speak to the four people pictured as part of their enquiries into the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

