Bid to find cruel dog owner who left pet 'too weak to walk' in Northampton alleyway

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an elderly and frail dog was abandoned in a subway in Northampton and left to die.

The female black cross-breed dog was found collapsed in the subway close to Rectory Farm Fields by a member of the public.

The RSPCA had to put the dog down because her health had deteriorated.

The woman heard the dog whining and found her laid on the floor and could see she was clearly underweight.

She carried the small dog home, as she was too weak to walk, then on advice took her to a local vet’s practice to be cared for.

Sadly because of the dog’s poor health the vet decided the pet should be put to sleep.

The dog, described as mature in age, had three lumps the size of golf balls in the teet area and also had fur missing from the side of her face and also from her back.

The concerned woman who found her, who did not wish to be named, said: “I was just walking along and I heard a whining and then I saw a dog so went to see if it was alright. The poor thing didn’t look well at all, so I took her home and then onto the vets and called the RSPCA.

“She was such a friendly and loving dog - obviously used to people - it makes me so angry that someone could have just abandoned her in a subway when there are plenty of shelters who could have cared for her.

“It really is heartbreaking but I do take a small amount of comfort in that the dog was not alone when she died and the vet cared for her.”

RSPCA inspector Andy Bostock, is now appealing for the public to help trace the owner of the dog.

He said: “The dog was found to be in a suffering state. How anyone can dump their pet in this way is beyond me.

“She was elderly, extremely thin and clearly had health issues. It is so sad that she ended up in this situation in her hour of need and because of her suffering had to be put to sleep.

“If anyone knows who is responsible I would urge them to contact us on 0300 123 8018.”