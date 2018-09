A black Giant FastRoad hybrid pedal cycle was stolen from a secure rail outside Northampton General Hospital on Billing Road.

The cycle, including the lock and chain, was taken sometime between 12.10pm and 1.10pm on Monday, September 17, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.