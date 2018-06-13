Betty the Labradoodle finds her new home with the girls of Northampton junior school

The girls at a Northampton school have welcomed the newest addition to their playground - a resident pooch named Betty.

The Australian miniature Labradoodle has made her home in the junior classrooms of Northampton High School, in Hardingstone, and has proved a hit with students and teachers alike.

The all-girls school took in the puppy over the Easter holidays to teach pupils responsibility and help them when they are upset.

Deputy head of the junior school Jo Murvey-Tyrer, who is also Betty's handler, said: "Despite only being with us for a short time, we have already noticed the positive effect that Betty is having on our students.

"The girls love to see Betty when they are feeling upset, and her presence also encourages girls to talk about any difficulties or worries they may have.

"Welcoming Betty into our school’s community has been a wonderful experience."