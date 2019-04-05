Bernie Keith to open care home Spring Fair to raise money for residents mini-bus trip

St Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent is throwing open it's doors tomorrow for it's Spring Fundraiser.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser allows for its members to enjoy bus trips up and down the country and helps to put on festive events in the home to put a smile on the faces of many.

BBC Radio Northampton presenter, Bernie Keith, will be opening the Spring Fundraiser at St Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent on Saturday, April 6 at 2 pm.

The event will be running until 3 o'clock and there will be a variety of stalls including cakes, bric-a-brac, books, jigsaws, raffle and tombola.

Admission is £1 and all is welcome, with free car parking in Abington Park Crescent.

Caroline Morris, PR, fundraising and community liaison volunteer said: "As a charity, we rely on our fundraising to benefit the residents.

"This money enables us to lay on special events in the home throughout the year and to take the residents out on our mini-bus on regular visits to locations in and around the county.

"Local businesses and the local community have been tremendously supportive of St. Christopher's over the years and we can never say thank enough for their generosity, however without our wonderful team of volunteers, it would just not be possible to run the fundraising events."