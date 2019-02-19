Ben Cohen and Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff to open 13,000 sq ft yoga studio in Northampton

World Cup-winning rugby player Ben Cohen and partner Kristina Rhianoff are opening a yoga business in Northampton

The pair will expand their Soo Yoga into Sol Central, and will open a 'wellness facility' plus a vegan cafe alongside it. All three will occupy what was once the BST mixed martial arts academy - which has now moved to Sixfields - on the first floor

Sol Central

Ben and Kristina have signed a 15-year lease, with a nine-month rent-free period and a break at 10 years.

Richard Starr, executive property director at Palace Capital, the property investment firm that owns the leisure complex said: "Since acquiring Sol Northampton, we have undertaken a number of enhancements tailored to the scheme and are now working to improve the offering so that it holds greater appeal to a wider catchment that includes the affluent surrounds of the town.

"While the leisure sector has gone through somewhat of a difficult period of late, we are very pleased with our latest signing, which is fully in line with our strategy, and there has been encouraging interest in the remaining space which gives us confidence for the future of the asset.”

Soo Yoga Group will pay rent of £85,000 per annum, with a rise at first review to £100,000 per annum.

Completed in 2002, current occupiers of Sol Central include Vue Entertainment, which has a 10-screen cinema at the scheme, Accor Hotels and Fitness for Less.