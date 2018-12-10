Bauhaus frontman says Hope Centre eviction will leave people with 'nowhere to go'

The frontman of Northampton's most successful band has become the latest figure to back the campaign to save Northampton's Hope Centre.

Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has pledged his support to the appeal via his Instagram page in a statement that has already been 'liked' 859 times.

The Hope Centre, which provides day services for homeless people, advice and a soup kitchen among a range of training schemes - is facing eviction from Oasis House in Campbell Street.

Landlords Midland Heart want to expand the temporary accommodation it runs at the site and Northampton Borough Council has expressed an interest in running a night shelter in the remaining space.

As a result, the Hope Centre has been given 12 months to vacate the premises.

But a petition to keep it at Oasis House has now received 15,000 signatures of support and is set to be handed to Northampton Borough Council tonight.

Mr Murphy, who was born in Northampton and recently played a homecoming gig at the Roadmender, put on his Instagram: "When I was recently in Northampton, I was made aware of the plight of the Hope Centre, a homeless day centre that offers a safe, welcoming environment and necessary services to the ever-increasing homeless population of Northampton.

"The centre is facing eviction in order to build more flats. This will cause undue hardships to those who the centre helps who are already in dire circumstances.

"They will have nowhere to go and no one to help them get back on track with their lives."

Mr Murphy, the so-called 'Godfather of Goth' whose 1979 song Bela Lugosi's dead went on to become a cult hit, also posted a link to the Hope Centre petition.

Last month the campaign also attracted the attention of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who called the eviction 'appalling' and 'senseless'.

The petition is set to be handed to the borough council at the Guildhall tonight when the authority holds its December full council meeting at 6.30pm.