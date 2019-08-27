Bank holiday weekend heat sees UK's second-highest level of pollution recorded in Northampton

Northampton experienced the second-highest recorded level of a certain type of pollution in the UK this year on Monday (August 26).

At 5pm, 228 micrograms per cubic metres (µg/m3) of ozone was recorded by the monitor at Spring Park, prompting an air quality warning from the Government as it exceeded the EU threshold of 180 µg/m3.

An air pollution monitoring site is in Spring Park, Northampton. Photo: Google

In fact, the pollution levels in Kingsthorpe surpassed the E U threshold every hour from 1-5pm yesterday, from 5-6pm on Sunday and from 4-8pm on Saturday, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The same thing happened on July 25, and June 29, meaning Northampton has been included in all five Defra ozone bulletins for the last two months - the only other one was in April.

Green Party parliamentary candidate for Northampton North, Steve Miller, believes this shows pollution issues in the town extend beyond the town centre.

"It indicates the effects of global warming and a general pollution problem in Northampton and people should be aware of it," he said.

Ozone arises from chemical reactions between various air pollutants, initiated by strong sunlight and light winds, like the recent heatwave.

Most people will not be affected by short term peaks in air pollution but vulnerable groups such as those with existing heart or lung conditions may experience increased symptoms.

A Defra spokesman said: "There are many variables that could lead to elevated ozone levels at Spring Park, including location-specific conditions.

"However, ozone is a secondary pollutant, which often impacts areas far from the original emission site as a result of long-range transport."

The pollution monitoring site at Spring Park is one of almost 300 across the UK, used by Defra, the Met Office and Public Health England.

The highest ozone level recorded this year was 233 µg/m3 in St Osyth, Essex, at 7pm on July 25.