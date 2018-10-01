Bank cards stolen during burglary of Northampton home and used in supermarket

Police are looking to identity the two men pictured who they believe may have information about stolen bank cards.

Officers have released the CCTV following a burglary at a house in Harcourt Way, Northampton

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police in Northampton are appealing for help to identify the men pictured, who they believe they may have information about bank cards stolen in a burglary in Harcourt Way.

"The burglary happened in the early hours of Thursday, July 26 and the cards were reportedly used a short time later at a nearby supermarket."

The men, or anyone who may recognise them, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.