Bank card thief caught on CCTV in Northampton

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man who is wanted over theft in Northampton.

The incident happened between 8.30pm on Thursday, September 21, and 7am on Friday, September 21, when a car was broken into in Mayfly Road, Pineham.

A bank card was stolen from inside and was later used fraudulently.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police officers believe the man in the image could assist them with their enquiries."

The man or anyone who recognises him are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.