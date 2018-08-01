Bank card stolen from car and used at service station in Northampton

A bank card stolen from a car was fraudulently used at a service station in Northampton.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to help with an investigation into the theft and fraud.

A car was parked in Byron Street, Northampton, between 10.40pm on June 30 and 10.30am on July 1, when it was broken into and a purse stolen from within.

A short time later a bank card from the purse was fraudulently used at a service station in Grafton Street, Northampton.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries into the offences.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the theft or use of the card, or who recognises the man pictured, can call police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.