Bake Off star speaks at annual Northamptonshire literary festival

Prue Leith was among several celebrities, authors and writers to appear at this year's Althorp Literary Festival.

The Great British Bake Off judge reminisced about her favourite all-time recipes and other speakers at the weekend event included historian Dan Snow, Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes and popular author Alexander McCall Smith.

Festivalgoers relax

Actors Julian Rhind-Tutt and Jasmine Hyde read extracts and Marina Amaral and Dan Jones presented their new book - The Colour of Time - which features vividly colourised images that bring history to life.

In a private commission for the current Earl, Charles Spencer, Amaral colourised a never-seen-before portrait photo of his late father, the 8th Earl Spencer.

The 8th Earl is seen in his uniform of the Scots Greys in 1945 and is wearing the cyphers of George VI on his shoulders as his equerry.

The original black and white portrait sits on the desk of Lord Spencer’s study at Althorp.

Julian Rhind-Tutt and Jasmin Hyde

.

Dan Snow