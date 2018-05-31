BACK OUR TOWN: 'We need signage on Abington Street to boost St Giles Street profile'

Two sisters, who run a cafe in the heart of Northampton town centre, are urging shoppers to boost footfall on St Giles Street to help small businesses thrive.

The pair say St Giles is the best place to set up business in the town and jumped at the opportunity to take on Dreams Coffee Lounge when it went up for sale.

One independent business the Chronicle & Echo has spoken to is popular cafe Dreams Coffee Lounge on St Giles Street.

The cafe, famed in Northampton for it's five star TripAdvisor reviews, was taken over by Nina Neophitou and Lisa Witham. The sisters shared the same dream to open up a cafe before taking over the popular brunch hotspot in February last year.

The pair, who both have a background in hospitality, says more could be done to give smaller businesses a helping hand on St Giles Street.

Lisa said: “Being off the main street means we get a lot fewer people passing by.

"It would be great to get some signage on Abington Street and raise the profile of St Giles Street.”

They think business should be kept local, as they claim, independent businesses bring "unique offerings", which encourage different people to come to Northampton.

She added: "We strive to provide generous portions of fresh food, made with quality ingredients, all prepared to order. This allows people to customise their meal and get the best food experience possible.

"This paired with the warm and friendly atmosphere our team creates is what makes Dreams a place where people feel at home.

