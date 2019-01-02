Baby Stanley is first born in Northampton hospital on New Year's Day

Proud parents Phoebe and Gary welcomed their first born into the world just an hour into 2019.

Hairdresser Phoebe Gates, 22, and manufacturing team leader Gary McGee, 30, were expecting their bouncy baby boy, Stanley Gates McGee, to arrive on December 18.

Stanley was the first baby to be born at NGH this year.

After keeping his mum and dad waiting for two weeks, baby Stanley became the first baby of 2019 to be born on the maternity ward at Northampton General Hospital (NGH), arriving at 1.11am and weighing 7lb 3oz.

Phoebe, who lives in Overstone with her family, said: "It's my first baby... it's been incredible!

"We had great support from the nurses who helped through the night as I had to a have a cesarean section.

"After 37 hours of labour I was exhausted and he was coming down sideways so the safest option for me, and baby Stanley, was to have a cesarean.

"His due date was December 18. We thought we could have had a Christmas baby but he hung out right until New Year."

Phoebe says she has taken to motherhood like a duck to water.

"At the time of labour everything is so scary. You're excited about what's to come but can't quite get past all the anxiety of the unknown.

"Hours of listening to midwives, and doctors and trying to deal with the pain... it's all scary stuff.

"When Stanley arrived in my arms I automatically knew what to do.

"The best part for me was becoming a mum to a perfect little boy who I will forever protect."