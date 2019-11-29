Baby and woman suffer smoke inhalation after fire at outbuilding attached to Northampton house

A woman and a baby suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in an outbuilding attached to a home in Northampton today (Friday, November 29).

A fire engine and an ambulance were called to Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, following reports of a fire at around 12.50pm.

The fire was on Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe. Photo: Google

A hose reel jet was used to put out the flames before the property was cleared of smoke by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The woman and child were cared for at the scene by staff from East Midlands Ambulance Service but declined hospital treatment.