Award winning Northampton project helps vulnerable families facing hardship

Cuts to Northamptonshire library services and children's centre provisions has left a void in many parent and child's routine.

But at Re:store Northampton a handful of award winning staff and volunteers are providing a community drop-in, called Nest, for vulnerable families with babies and children up to the age of five.

In October the project won Northamptonshire Community Foundation's The Edge award and it was given a £5,000 grant when it launched last year to support its 30 families who need a wide range of help.

Some attendees include families living in poverty, parents facing mental health problems and refugees and economic migrants who are isolated by language barriers.

Although it wasn't set up to directly replace children's centre's - a health visitor pays a visit every Wednesday to give advice to new parents. Staff are hopeful for breast feeding support next year too.

But the project is not just for the parents.

It hosts a free play session for tots, which includes music time and healthy snacks in a bid to build healthy attachment between parents and their children.

Fundraising manager Alex Turtle said: "On a very basic level it is a leisure activity for local people but with its specific focus on vulnerable families.

"Bringing families together in a non-threatening, child-friendly atmosphere has built a sense of community, and enhances what this town has to offer for young families.

"The balance of a strong voluntary team of positive role-models and families, who may not usually engage, ensures that it remains a safe and welcoming community space."

Nest is also a member of a Toy Library meaning it can borrow different toys each month to use during the sessions.

Volunteer Bronwyn Isgar attends on Wednesdays with her baby Melodie and started going to the group after it was suggested to her by a friend that she should go along for some fun.

She said: "From coming every week it's nice to meet the other parents, especially if their babies are the same age and we can catch up on what they have been doing in the week."

Nest began with a vision to reach out to vulnerable children and their parent or carers in Northampton in the same way as Re:store Hub does with adults who have experienced financial crisis or are in need of additional support.