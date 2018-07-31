Avon supports abused women in Northamptonshire by giving charity £3,000 for free counselling

Avon UK has awarded £3,000 of funding to Relate Northamptonshire to help provide free of charge 1-2-1 therapeutic counselling sessions to women and their families who have previously been victims of, or have witnessed, physical violence and emotional abuse.

The fund is part of the beauty company’s commitment to support causes that matter most to women and improve the quality of life for women and girls across the county.

Carolyn Benjamin chief executive of Relate Northamptonshire said: “We’ve been helping people across the county for nearly 60 years. Our counselling services provide support for people in relationships, children and young people, delivery counselling in schools for both pupils and staff, working with people with various common mental health issues and supporting employees with work issues that affect their well being.

“We are delighted to announce that, with the generous support of the Avon Fund for Women and Girls we will be delivering free counselling to women who are ready to move on from abusive and controlling relationships.

"We know that women leaving abusive relationships suffer higher levels of anxiety, depression and panic attacks, as well as suffering financial hardship. With the support of Avon we are able to provide free counselling support to help women move on to happier, healthier and safer relationships, for both themselves and their children and families.”

The financial support from Avon UK is gifted from the Avon for Women and Girls fund, which is facilitated by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Matthieu Comard general manager of Avon UK said: “The Avon Fund for Women and Girls is something that we are very proud of. Making a difference to the lives of people in our local community and across the UK is part of our continuous commitment to support and champion women and girls.

"I look forward to hearing more about how our funding is making a positive impact to Relate Northamptonshire and all the women involved.”

In their latest round of funding Avon also awarded a £3,000 grant to the Northampton Gymnastics Academy to increase girls’ participation in the sport.