Avon's Northampton HQ lights up pink for breast cancer awareness month

Avon is lighting up its Northampton head office pink to shine for breast cancer awareness month to remind people to check their boobs or pecs on a regular basis.

Over the past 26 years, Avon has raised nearly £20 million for breast cancer charities and in line with its breast cancer promise to educate everyone about breast health.

Avon HQ's lights up pink for breast cancer awareness month

This month, the beauty company has gone bigger than ever by encouraging everyone in the county to know how to check and recognise what’s normal for them.

Avon general manager Matthieu Comard said: "We want to encourage people of Northamptonshire, regardless of their age or gender, to check their boobs or pecs once a month as well as raising money to support our charity partner CoppaFeel!.

"I hope by sharing Cathy’s story, we can help spread this important message to everyone in Northampton and throughout the UK."

Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer amongst women in the UK, with one in eight women diagnosed with the disease each year.

However, a quarter of women still aren’t sure how to check their breasts with less than one-third checking on a regular basis.

In response to this, Avon has launched its Pink Light Project to reach five million people across the UK and ensure no woman, or man, is left in the dark about breast cancer.

As well as lighting up the head office pink to raise awareness for those in Northampton, Avon is holding various activities for associates this October to raise money for charity partner CoppaFeel!.

From a Boob Brunch and boob sculpting workshops, to talks from CoppaFeel! Boobettes – women who have been directly affected by breast cancer – each activity will help to reach the company’s target of reaching £20 million for the breast cancer cause by 2019.

In addition, Avon has created a team of eight inspirational women affected by breast cancer aptly named the ‘Boob Crew’ including Avon associate Cathy Hoyle from Naseby.

Cathy hopes by sharing her story, she can emphasise the importance of self-checking.

She said: "I wasn’t great at checking my boobs regularly but noticed a lump whilst having a shower.

"Once I spoke to the doctor I was referred to hospital the next day where, before I knew it, it was confirmed that I had grade three breast cancer.

"I want people to have the confidence to act as quickly as I did and checking regularly will help this. If you find something, don’t ignore it and get it checked out."