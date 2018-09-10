Autumn Food Fair set for Abington Park in Northampton

More than 30 food and drink producers from Northamptonshire and beyond will showcase their culinary delights during the Autumn Food Fair on Saturday, September 22 at Abington Park Museum.

The free fair, organised by Northampton Museums and Art Gallery, takes place between 11am and 5pm, and will feature a range of delicious products, including local cheeses, artisan breads, vegetable sushi, savoury pies, oriental sauces and chutneys.

Handmade biscuits, cakes, pastries, jams and chocolates will also be on sale for those who enjoy something sweeter, while drink producers will be serving up local wines, gins, craft beers and freshly roasted coffee.

Alongside the wide range of food and drink on offer, other stalls will sell handmade pots, aprons, pan stands and other kitchen items. Hot food will also be on sale in the museum courtyard, including hog roast rolls, vegetarian and vegan cuisine.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement said: “The Autumn Food Fair offers people the chance to support and sample some of the brilliant independent food and drink producers in and around our county, in the beautiful surroundings of Abington Park Museum."

Visit www.northampton.gov.uk/museums for more information on all events at Abington Park Museum this autumn. Alternatively, follow Northampton Museums on Twitter @NorthamptonShoe or join the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbingtonMuseum