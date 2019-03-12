Autism-friendly Northampton barbers welcomes new customers following Chron article

More than a dozen autistic children are now having their hair cut at a Northampton barbers thanks to a Chronicle and Echo article.

Barber Charlie Topham of Charlie Brown's Gentleman's Barbers, in Kings Heath Industrial Estate, has been cutting hair now for 30 years and decided to go it alone five years ago.

Since taking on her own business she has been inspired to make her barber's autism-friendly, and offers families from as far away as London the opportunity for their children to have their hair cut in a calm environment.

After the Chronicle & Echo covered the story last month Charlie has said she's seen about 15 new children from Northampton step through her doors to have their hair cut.

She said: "We have had a great response to the article with lots of messages and phone calls and also lots of new children coming in for haircuts.

"A lot of children are from Northampton, which is great as this is just what we wanted.

"The parents of the children are so happy that they have found a barbers that actually will take the time with their child to get the haircut they have always wanted."

Charlie learned how to cut children's hair after seeking inspiration from James Williams, who founded Autism Barbers Assemble.

Charlie tries to make the experience as fun for the children as possible by not forcing them to sit in the chair.

They can also roam around, play with water and even sit outside in the summer if it makes the experience easier for them.

She added: "We have had a couple of challenging children but their mums and dads are being patient and have been bringing them in every day to get to know us."

Parents can book their appointments through the NEARCUT booking site, which allows them to come in when the shop is empty and quiet.