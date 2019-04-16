Auditions for next season of BBC's The Voice are coming to Northampton next month

Do you think you have what it takes to turn a judge's chair on BBC1's The Voice?

The national singing contest is holding pre-auditions in a Northampton town centre club in May to search for the next big thing in pop music.

A team of talent scouts will at Club 43, in Gold Street, between 7.30am and 11pm on May 2.

Hopeful solo artists, duos and trios will need to prepare one song with an instrument or a backing track, which can be on any electronic device.

All music styles are welcome and promising auditions could be invited to future recording sessions at the next season of The Voice.

To book a slot, contact thevoiceuk@itv.com with the subject line as: "The Voice @ Northampton". Limited slots are available.

Any under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. You must be 16 years of age on or before October 1.